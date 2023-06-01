ING Groep NV Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 326.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,047 shares of company stock worth $7,019,265. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.