Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.