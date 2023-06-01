Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

