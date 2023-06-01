Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.