American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

Further Reading

