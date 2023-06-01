Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.50. 145,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 333,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Exscientia by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Exscientia by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

