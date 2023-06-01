Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 879 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $7,486,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $144.91 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

