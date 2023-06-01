Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.64 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

