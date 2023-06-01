Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 747,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $861.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

