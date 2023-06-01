Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

