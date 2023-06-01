Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.