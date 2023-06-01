Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

