TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of TopBuild worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild Price Performance

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLD stock opened at $201.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $227.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.