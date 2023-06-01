Insider Buying: Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Director Buys 19,916 Shares of Stock

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) Director Stuart W. Titus bought 19,916 shares of Hempacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $12,148.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 336,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,037.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hempacco Price Performance

Shares of HPCO stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Hempacco Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Hempacco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) by 380.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hempacco Company Profile

