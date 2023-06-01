C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.62.

C3.ai Stock Down 9.0 %

AI opened at $40.01 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,582. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

