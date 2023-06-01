Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 1,011 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $18,582.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation now owns 282,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
- Is This The Collapse of Icahn Enterprises ?
- HP Is A Winner For Income Investors
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.