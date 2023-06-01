Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 1,011 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $18,582.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation now owns 282,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.