European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.14. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in European Wax Center by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 567,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 183,983 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in European Wax Center by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.