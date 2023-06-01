C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AI. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

C3.ai Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $44.02.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,582. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

