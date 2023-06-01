FY2023 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $11.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.69. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

