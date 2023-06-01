Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

AAP stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

