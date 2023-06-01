CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $175.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.76.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Articles
