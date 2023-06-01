Amalgamated Bank Buys 616 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,982,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ATO opened at $115.32 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

