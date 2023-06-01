ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $5.02 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.
