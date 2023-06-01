ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5007 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

IMOS stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $930.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.