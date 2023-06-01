Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VERI. Bank of America lowered shares of Veritone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone Stock Down 7.5 %

VERI opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Veritone has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth $70,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veritone by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritone by 22.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.