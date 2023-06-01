Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $230,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
