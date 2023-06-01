BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

