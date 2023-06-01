5,710 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,710 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,451,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Masco by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,578,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 187,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

