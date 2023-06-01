Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Novavax were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

