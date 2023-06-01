PGGM Investments Sells 535 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

