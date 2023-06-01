Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of FOX worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in FOX by 100.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 851,054 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

