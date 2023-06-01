Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 25,149 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,149 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.