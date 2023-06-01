The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029 shares of company stock worth $74,512. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

