NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NICE by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NICE stock opened at $205.94 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

