PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PTC were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,212 shares of company stock valued at $70,439,386 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

PTC stock opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

