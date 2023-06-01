PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,986,825. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

