Korea Investment CORP Purchases 24,623 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 80.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 212.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 181,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 123,676 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

FNV opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

