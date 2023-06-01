PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $275.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

