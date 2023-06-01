Korea Investment CORP Has $12.86 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $2,174,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

