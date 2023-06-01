HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $264.21 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.