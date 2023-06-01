PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eaton were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $175.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $184.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

