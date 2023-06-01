PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,140 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 33,730 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,050 shares of company stock worth $801,108 and sold 34,518 shares worth $2,688,894. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

