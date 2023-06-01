Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Block were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

