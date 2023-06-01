PGGM Investments Sells 19,640 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.