PGGM Investments Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

