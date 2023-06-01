Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,479 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

MLM opened at $398.04 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $410.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.70. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

