Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,167 shares of company stock worth $3,169,355 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

