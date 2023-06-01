Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $326,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 78.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,301,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 1,012,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 920,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 883,210 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.6 %

United States Steel stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

