Korea Investment CORP Sells 43,867 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,867 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

