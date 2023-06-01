VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VMware were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

VMware stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $137.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

